Sam Rubin, NewsNation reporter filling in for Dean Richards, joins Bob Sirott to discuss Terrence Howard’s upcoming press conference, Def Leppard and Journey’s stadium tour, and a timeline of the feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West. Dean Richards also tells us what we can do over the weekend and shares his interview with Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe.

