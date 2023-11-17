Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about David Letterman’s return to late night TV, what Snoop Dogg is giving up, and why a radio station in Philadelphia will not play Taylor Swift’s music this weekend. They also discuss the death of Dana Carvey’s son, things to do this weekend, and Dean’s movie reviews.

