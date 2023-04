Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about David Crosby’s cause of death, the death of Michael Lerner, the Jonas Brothers’ debut at Yankee Stadium, and box office numbers. They also share details about Valeri Bertinelli’s food show, Taylor Swift’s breakup, and Dean’s interview with Russell Crowe.

