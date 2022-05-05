Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shared details about Dave Chappelle’s update and the movie premiere of “Top Gun.” He also discussed the Depp v. Heard trial, the upcoming Tony’s, and National Concert Week.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Dave Chappelle, Tom Cruise, and National Concert Week
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)