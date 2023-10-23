Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about another controversy involving Dave Chappelle, Meryl Streep’s relationship update, and the Rolling Stones members on late night TV. They also share details about Snoop Dogg’s concert surprise, weekend box office numbers, and Dean’s review of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.”

