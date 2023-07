Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Jamie Foxx’s message to fans, Dave Chappelle’s show at the United Center, Ed Sheeran’s karaoke night, and Pete Davidson’s community service. They also share details about a new ‘Star Trek’ musical, actors who turned down roles for ‘Barbie,’ Dean’s interview with Jim Gaffigan, and David Letterman at the grocery store.

