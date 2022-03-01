Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: “Dancing with the Stars” alum arrested in Ukraine

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Olympic athlete Meryl Davis, right, and dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, winners of “Dancing with the Stars” , appear on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday, May 21, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shared details on the reaction from movie studios in regards to the Ukrainian invasion. He also talked about the former dancer on “Dancing with the Stars” getting arrested in Ukraine. Later on, Dean played part of an interview he did with the new “Batman”, Robert Pattinson!

