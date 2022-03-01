Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: “Dancing with the Stars” alum arrested in Ukraine

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean shared details on the reaction from movie studios in regards to the Ukrainian invasion. He also talked about the former dancer on “Dancing with the Stars” getting arrested in Ukraine. Later on, Dean played part of an interview he did with the new “Batman”, Robert Pattinson!
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)