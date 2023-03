Senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Cindy Pearlman, filling in for Dean Richards, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why Sylvester Stallone is not in “Creed III,” the new show “Shrinking” starring Jason Segel, and the season two filming of “1923.” She also discusses Donny Osmond’s show in Las Vegas and Paul Rudd’s skin care routine. We also hear from Dean and his interview with Katee Sackhoff.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction