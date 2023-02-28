Actress Courtney Cox Arquette poses on the press line at a benefit gala for The Art of Elysium in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, 2009. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about Tom Sizemore’s condition, the trailer for the third season of “Ted Lasso,” Courtney Cox’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the “General Lee’s” car accident. They also talk about the birth of Keke Palmer’s baby, Matthew McConaughey’s new skill, and Dean’s interviews with Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors.