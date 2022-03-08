Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Country Music Awards, Lady Gaga, and Samuel L. Jackson

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report

Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean discussed Lady Gaga’s return to Wrigley Field, Paramount Theater’s ’22-’23 season, and the Oscar luncheon. He also taked about the Academy of Country Music Awards winners, an upcoming ‘Walking Dead’ spin-off, and his interview with Samuel L. Jackson.

