Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about his interviews with Sebastian Maniscalco, his father, and Robert De Niro. They also discuss the highlights of King Charles III’s coronation, Taylor Swift’s performance in Nashville, and the number one movie at the box office.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction