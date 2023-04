Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about how much Sean “Diddy” Combs owes Sting, Brad Pitt’s 105 year-old neighbor, Coolio’s cause of death, and the death if WGN pioneer Bill Butler. They also discuss new movie trailers, movie reviews, and things to do this weekend.

