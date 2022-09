Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob discuss Katie Couric’s diagnosis, the death of Coolio, and the season five trailer for ‘Yellowstone.’ They also talk about the new movie about the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial, the success of Shakira’s hit song, and Dean’s interview with Luke Macfarlane.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction