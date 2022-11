Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about last night’s Country Music Association Awards and what Warren Beatty has been accused of. They also talk about Anita Baker’s concert announcement, Jennifer Aniston’s open discussion about infertility, Snoop Dogg’s upcoming biopic, and Jason Mamoa’s appearance with Jimmy Kimmel.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction