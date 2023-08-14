Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about the A-List celebrities doing their part in Maui, the death of a music industry legend, and Dean’s review of “MJ: The Musical.”
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Clarence Avant, Maui, and Michael Jackson
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
