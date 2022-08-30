Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob discuss how Chris Rock was asked to host the Oscars, Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase are reuniting on the big screen and how J-Lo handled leaked wedding videos. They also share details on the dates for Tran-Siberian Orchestra Christmas Show being announced and how the Harvey Weinstein trial will not be delayed.

