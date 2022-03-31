Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Chris Rock’s first mention of the Oscars mishap, The Academy’s latest statement on Will Smith, and Wanda Sykes about Ellen. They also discussed Bruce Willis stepping away from his acting career and the upcoming Grammy’s broadcast.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Chris Rock, Bruce Willis, and The Grammy’s
by: Hayley Boyd
