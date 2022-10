Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discussed the mugging of a former SNL star, Matthew Perry’s apology to Keanu Reeves, and new music from Rihanna. They also talked about things to do this weekend, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes at church, and Dean’s movie reviews.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction