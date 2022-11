Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about who Dean interviewed in Los Angeles and the early findings of Aaron Carter’s death. They also shared details about “People” magazine’s new Sexiest Man Alive, why Alanis Morissette stepped back from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Rebel Wilson’s baby, Weird Al on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” and Chris Cuomo hosting election night on NewsNation.

