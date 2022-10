Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details of how Aretha Franklin was tracked by the FBI, the death of Sacheen Littlefeather, and the weekend’s box office numbers. They also talked about Bono’s book tour, Chris Cuomo’s debut on NewsNation, the birth of Nick Cannon’s tenth baby, and Dean’s interview with Corey Feldman.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction