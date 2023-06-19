Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about celebrities that celebrated Father’s Day, Quincy Jones’ hospital scare, Chicago’s performance at Ravinia, and Pete Davidson’s car accident. They also discuss Tori Spelling’s divorce announcement, a new Kardashian baby, a second show for Jim Gaffigan and Jerry Seinfeld at the United Center, and Dean’s interview with Scarlett Johansson.

