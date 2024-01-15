Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Dave Plier, in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. It’s award season and the two chat about the Critics Choice Awards and Chelsea Handler as the host of the event. Plus, what movies were a hit at the box office this weekend?
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Chelsea Handler shines as Critics Choice Awards
by: Iridian Fierro
Dave Plier
