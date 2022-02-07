Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Chelsea Handler, Richard Christiansen, and Syl Johnson

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report
Posted: / Updated:

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about the feud between Eddie Vedder and Nikki Sixx, PETA calling for a criminal investigation of ‘Jackass Forever,’ and the death of Chicago musician Syl Johnson. Then they discussed the death of Chicago Tribune movie critic Richard Christiansen and Chelsea Handler’s hospitalization.

