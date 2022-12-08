Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about David Letterman’s interview with President Zelensky, the new “Harry & Meghan” documentary, Celine Dion’s rare disorder, and the new ad with Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg. They also share details about an election loss for a “Happy Days” star, why “Wonder Woman 3” was shelved, and Dean’s interview with Baz Luhrmann.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction