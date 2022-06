Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Chicago’s Pride Parade, the weekend’s box office numbers, BET award winners, and what celebrities had to say about the Roe v. Wade decision. They also shared details about Alec Baldwin’s upcoming interview with Woody Allen and Paul McCartney’s performance with Bruce Springsteen and Dave Grohl.

