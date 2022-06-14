Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about celebrities recently diagnosed with COVID, the Tony Awards’ ratings, Jason Alexander’s stalking charges, and new charges against Kevin Spacey. They also shared details about Philip Baker Hall’s death, the birth of Post Malone’s child, Marilyn Monroe’s dress, and Harry Styles’ ‘One Take’ recording.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction