Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about celebrities recently diagnosed with COVID, the Tony Awards’ ratings, Jason Alexander’s stalking charges, and new charges against Kevin Spacey. They also shared details about Philip Baker Hall’s death, the birth of Post Malone’s child, Marilyn Monroe’s dress, and Harry Styles’ ‘One Take’ recording.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Celebrity COVID cases, Tony Awards, and Post Malone
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones performs in concert on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
