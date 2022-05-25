Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean shared details about celebrities’ reactions to the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and why CBS pulled the season finale of “FBI.” They also discussed the reception to Ricky Gervais new comedy special, Aerosmith’s update on their Las Vegas residency, Rita Moreno’s role in “Fast X,” and what’s new to watch on on streaming platforms.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction