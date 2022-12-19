Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the weekend box office numbers, Dean’s interview with the actors of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Tom Cruise’s airplane stunt, and the auction of the original E.T. model. They also discussed Sharon Osbourne’s health scare, Billy Joel’s canceled concert, an Elton John Hanukkah medley, and Cecily Strong’s last SNL appearance.

