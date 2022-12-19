Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about the weekend box office numbers, Dean’s interview with the actors of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Tom Cruise’s airplane stunt, and the auction of the original E.T. model. They also discussed Sharon Osbourne’s health scare, Billy Joel’s canceled concert, an Elton John Hanukkah medley, and Cecily Strong’s last SNL appearance.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Cecily Strong, Tom Cruise, and Sharon Osbourne
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)