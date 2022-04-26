Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about Cary Elwes surviving a rattlesnake bite, the continuation of the Alec Baldwin-‘Rust’ shooting investigation, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s move back to England, his review of ‘Moulin Rouge,’ and more!
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Cary Elwes, ‘Moulin Rouge,’ and the ‘Rust’ shooting investigation continues
by: Andrew Harris
