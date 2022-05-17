Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Carrie Underwood’s concert announcement, the death of Maggie “Charlene Darlin” Peterson, Tiffany Haddish’s new children’s book, Wanda Sykes’ reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, and the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial. They also shared details about the ‘Hunger Games’ prequel and Dean’s interview with the cast of ‘Downton Abbey.’

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction