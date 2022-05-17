Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talked about Carrie Underwood’s concert announcement, the death of Maggie “Charlene Darlin” Peterson, Tiffany Haddish’s new children’s book, Wanda Sykes’ reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, and the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial. They also shared details about the ‘Hunger Games’ prequel and Dean’s interview with the cast of ‘Downton Abbey.’
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Carrie Underwood, ‘Downton Abbey,’ and Maggie Peterson
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Carrie Underwood performs on NBC’s “Today” show on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)