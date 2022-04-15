Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about Gilbert Gottfried’s funeral, updates on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and the ‘Family Ties’ marathon coming to Antenna TV this Sunday. They also shared details about what concerts and movies to see this weekend and Dean’s interview with Carol Burnett.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction