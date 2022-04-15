Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about Gilbert Gottfried’s funeral, updates on the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and the ‘Family Ties’ marathon coming to Antenna TV this Sunday. They also shared details about what concerts and movies to see this weekend and Dean’s interview with Carol Burnett.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Carol Burnett, Gilbert Gottfried, and Johnny Depp
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)