Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean share details about the evacuation of celebrities from California, Harry and Meghan fatigue, and the first anniversary of Bob Saget’s death. They also talk about the delay of Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing, a new “Grease” series, a new trailer for the next “Ant Man” movie, Paul McCartney’s incident at Abbey Road, and Tom Hanks’ new drink with Stephen Colbert.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction