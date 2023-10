Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the death of Burt Young, John Stamos’ new memoir, and what Suzanne Somers’ cancer treatment consisted of. They also share details about Jussie Smollett’s recent health update, new music from Taylor Swift, and Dean’s interview with Martin Scorsese.

