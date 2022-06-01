Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob talked about BTS’ visit to the White House and the racist messages a “Star Wars” actress has been receiving. They also shared details about the shutdowns of Elvis chapels in Las Vegas, Tom Hanks’ role in Disney’s live action movie “Pinocchio,” and what’s new in streaming services.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction