Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Tom Cruise’s appearance at the premiere of “Mission Impossible 7,” a picture of Bruce Willis with his granddaughter, a new health update for Amanda Bynes, and an audience member throws a cell phone at performer. They also share details about what happened after Morgan Wallen’s wife’s dog bit their son, Dean’s interview with Adrian Brody, and Adele’s interesting health update.

