Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discuss why Bruce Springsteen doesn’t want to retire, the joke told by both Ricky Gervais and James Corden, and the death of Julie Powell. They also talk about the sequel to “A Christmas Story,” Jason Mamoa’s visit to a leukemia patient, and what’s new on streaming services.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction