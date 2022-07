Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean discussed Craig Robinson’s reaction to a comedy club shooting, Billy Corgan’s benefit for Highland Park shooting victims, and Ricky Martin’s new allegations. They also talked about Bruce Springsteen’s grandson, the weekend box office numbers, Jennifer Lopez’s Las Vegas wedding with Ben Affleck, and EMAX theaters.

