Senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Cindy Pearlman, filling in for Dean Richards, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the latest in entertainment news. Cindy shared details about the new Toronto Film festival hit, ‘Bros.’ She also talked about two new shows on streaming services, ‘Andor’ and ‘Reboot.’

