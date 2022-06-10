Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob share details about Old Canal Days in Lockport, Britney Spears’ wedding, and Snoop Dogg’s payroll. They also talked about ‘Jurassic World: Domination’ and what to do this weekend.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg, and Jurassic Park
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
