Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean and Bob discuss the new Beatles boxset to be released in September, Britney Spears’ duet with Elton John, and Meghan Markle’s new podcast. They also share details on the secret marriage of the New Kids on the Block performer, Jonathan Knight, and what to do this weekend.

