Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about a statement in Britney Spears’ memoir, how ‘Dancing With The Stars’ paid tribute to Suzanne Somers, celebrity real estate, and A-list celebrities who met with SAG-AFTRA leaders. They also share details about Maren Morris’ divorce and what’s new on streaming services.

