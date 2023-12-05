Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about the first day of Jonathan Majors’ assault trial, why Suzanne Somers was laid to rest wearing hiking boots, and Britney Spears reconciles with her mom. They also share detail about Darius Rucker’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Kim Kardashian’s new TV role, the new number one Christmas song on the Billboard charts, and Dean’s interview with Brie Larson.

