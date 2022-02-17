Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Britney Spears, John Cena, and Channing Tatum

FILE – This April 12, 2018, file photo shows Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.Disability rights activists and advocates for Britney Spears backed a California proposal Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2022, to provide more protections for those under court-ordered conservatorships, while promoting less-restrictive alternatives. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean talked about the upcoming Larry David documentary, Tom Hanks’ son, and the new Wile E. Coyote movie. They also discussed Britney Spears’ invitation to Washington D.C., updates on the Bob Saget case, Channing Tatum’s new movie ‘Dog,’ and the split between Aaron Rogers and Shailene Woodley.

