Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Britney Spears’ cease-and-desist, Bill Murray’s ‘America,’ and ‘As We See It’

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This April 12, 2018, file photo shows Britney Spears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif.Disability rights activists and advocates for Britney Spears backed a California proposal Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2022, to provide more protections for those under court-ordered conservatorships, while promoting less-restrictive alternatives. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean review Britney Spears’ cease-and-desist letter against her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Britney’s younger sister is currently promoting her new memoir: “What I Should Have Said: Family Fame and Figuring It Out,” detailing her life in the Spears household. Dean also highlights Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s unconventional engagement ring, the first film studio in space, his interview with Joe Mantegna about the show “As We See It,” and more!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

More Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Popular