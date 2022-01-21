Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Britney Spears’ cease-and-desist, Bill Murray’s ‘America,’ and ‘As We See It’

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean review Britney Spears’ cease-and-desist letter against her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Britney’s younger sister is currently promoting her new memoir: “What I Should Have Said: Family Fame and Figuring It Out,” detailing her life in the Spears household. Dean also highlights Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s unconventional engagement ring, the first film studio in space, his interview with Joe Mantegna about the show “As We See It,” and more!
