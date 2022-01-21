Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Britney Spears’ cease-and-desist, Bill Murray’s ‘America,’ and ‘As We See It’

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Ministers from European Union nations under pressure from unauthorized border crossings asked Friday for more action to strengthen and protect the bloc’s external borders as well as for rules to return migrants to their homelands or where they started their journeys.

Interior ministers from EU countries including Greece, Poland, Italy, Austria and France — which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency — as well as nonaligned Switzerland and Norway, attended a border security conference in Lithuania's capital of Vilnius. European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson and the heads of European security bodies like Europol and Frontex, the EU's border agency, also joined the talks.