Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to provide the latest news in entertainment. Wendy and Dean talk about the alleged split of Britney Spears and her husband and why Bruce Springsteen postponed a couple shows. They also discuss Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose in a new movie and the most successful movie to date for Warner Brothers.

