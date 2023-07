With WGN’s Entertainment reporter Dean Richards out on assignment, Bob Sirott turns to Cindy Pearlman for his daily entertainment fix. A senior writer for the New York Times and entertainment columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Cindy shares the latest details on Luke Combs, the Britney Spears incident with Wembanyama’s security guard, and Zendaya’s new movie, “Challengers”.

