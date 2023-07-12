Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Kevin Costner’s divorce ruling, the settlement of Aretha Franklin’s estate, Britney Spears’ new memoir, and the Willy Wonka prequel. They also share details about what’s new in streaming services and Simon Pegg’s visit to the WGN TV studios.
Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Britney Spears, Aretha Franklin, and Kevin Costner
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)