Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about Kevin Costner’s divorce ruling, the settlement of Aretha Franklin’s estate, Britney Spears’ new memoir, and the Willy Wonka prequel. They also share details about what’s new in streaming services and Simon Pegg’s visit to the WGN TV studios.

