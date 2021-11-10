Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Brian Williams retiring from MSNBC

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, Nov. 13, 2014, file photo, television journalist Brian Williams arrives at the Asbury Park Convention Hall during red carpet arrivals prior to the New Jersey Hall of Fame inductions, in Asbury Park, N.J. Williams says he’s leaving NBC News when his contract ends in December 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

With WGN’s entertainment reporter Dean Richards out, Sam Rubin, who covers the same beat for KTLA, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. He shared his thoughts on Brian Williams’ retirement from MSNBC, Cecily Strong’s Weekend Update performance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this past weekend, the discussions between Netflix and Hwang Dong-hyuk on the possibility of ‘Squid Game’ season 2, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

More Dean Richards' Sunday Morning

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular