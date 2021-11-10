Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Brian Williams retiring from MSNBC

With WGN’s entertainment reporter Dean Richards out, Sam Rubin, who covers the same beat for KTLA, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. He shared his thoughts on Brian Williams’ retirement from MSNBC, Cecily Strong’s Weekend Update performance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this past weekend, the discussions between Netflix and Hwang Dong-hyuk on the possibility of ‘Squid Game’ season 2, and more!
