Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Jon and Dean talk about why the Secret Service is investigating a social media post from John Schneider and what Vin Diesel is allegedly accused of. They also discuss new movies coming out, things to do for the Christmas weekend, and the ‘Bozo’ specials on WGN TV.

