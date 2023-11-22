Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joins Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob and Dean talk about some Butterball Turkey Hotline tips and the ‘Bozo, Gar and Ray’ special on WGN TV. They also share details about Taylor Swift’s fans raising money for a fan who died, things to do over the holiday weekend, and Dean’s movie reviews.

